Prince Harry And Meghan Receive Invitation To King Charles' Coronation But Are Yet To Make A Decision

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Formal invitations are expected to be delivered closer to the 6 May coronation.

The attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan has overshadowed the coronation plans after the couple's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey and, if he was, whether he would attend.

Last week, it was reported the King had requested the couple vacate their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.

With AAP.