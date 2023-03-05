The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince Harry And Meghan Receive Invitation To King Charles' Coronation But Are Yet To Make A Decision

Prince Harry And Meghan Receive Invitation To King Charles' Coronation But Are Yet To Make A Decision

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received an official invitation to the coronation of King Charles, but have not publicly confirmed if they will attend.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Formal invitations are expected to be delivered closer to the 6 May coronation.

The attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan has overshadowed the coronation plans after the couple's damning revelations about the King, Harry's elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation at London's Westminster Abbey and, if he was, whether he would attend.

Last week, it was reported the King had requested the couple vacate their U.K. residence, Frogmore Cottage.

With AAP.

Researchers Name Fungal-Killing Chemical Compound After Keanu Reeves Because Of His ‘Extremely Deadly’ Roles
NEXT STORY

Researchers Name Fungal-Killing Chemical Compound After Keanu Reeves Because Of His ‘Extremely Deadly’ Roles

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Researchers Name Fungal-Killing Chemical Compound After Keanu Reeves Because Of His ‘Extremely Deadly’ Roles

    Researchers Name Fungal-Killing Chemical Compound After Keanu Reeves Because Of His ‘Extremely Deadly’ Roles

    Newly-discovered chemical compounds that can kill fungus are so deadly scientists have named them after Keanu Reeves because he is "extremely deadly in his roles".
    King Charles To Be Anointed At Coronation With Vegan Oil

    King Charles To Be Anointed At Coronation With Vegan Oil

    King Charles’ coronation is on its way.
    WhatsApp To Introduce New Editing Feature So You Can Finally Fix Those Mistakes

    WhatsApp To Introduce New Editing Feature So You Can Finally Fix Those Mistakes

    Ever felt the hot shame of sending a message, then instantly regretting it?
    Thousands March Across Harbour Bridge To Support Pride

    Thousands March Across Harbour Bridge To Support Pride

    More than 50,000 brightly-dressed people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning in support of pride and recognition of the long fight for equality for the LGBTQI community.
    Protests Break Out In Iran Over Poison Attacks On Schoolgirls

    Protests Break Out In Iran Over Poison Attacks On Schoolgirls

    Worried parents have protested in Iran's capital Tehran and other cities over a wave of suspected poison attacks that have affected schoolgirls in dozens of schools, according to Iranian news agencies and social media videos.