Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Speak Out About Online Dangers For Children

The father-of-two who has son Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilibet with his wife Meghan shared his terror over the influence of the web on children while launching the Parents Network campaign, which aims to secure child safety online.

He spoke to CBS anchor Jane Pauley about the initiative in a joint interview with Meghan. He is warning parents that social media could prompt children to self-harm and "it could happen to absolutely anybody".

"We always talk about in the olden days, if kids are under your roof, you know what they are up to. At least they're safe.

"But now, they could be in the next room, in a tablet or phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their life."

Harry and Meghan's pre-recorded interview, which was shown on Sunday, also showed footage of them meeting with a group of parents who lost their children to suicide.

Meghan also discussed their children saying, "They're amazing, but all you want to do as parents is protect them".

"We can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

When Pauley said "You hope that when your children ask for help, someone is there to give it", Harry responded, "If you know to help".

"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

Meghan said parents needed to ask: 'What if this was my son or daughter?'

"Your son or daughter who come home, who are joyful, who I love, and one day, right under my roof, our entire lives change because of something that's completely out of my control.

"And if you look at it as a parent, there is no way to see it any other way than to try and find a solution."

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

With AAP.