Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Say It's Their Children's 'Birthright' To Use Prince And Princess Titles

In a new statement defending the decision to use the children's royal titles, the Sussexes said the matter had been 'settled for some time' with King Charles.

Royal protocol states the children of a monarch's children are traditionally given the title of prince or princess.

However, it is unclear whether Harry and Meghan wished for their children to have the titles after their decision to stop being working Royals.

That all changed this week when 21-month-old Lilubet was referred to as a princess in a statement on Wednesday after she was christened.

In a statement, the Sussexes said, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."