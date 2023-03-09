The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Say It's Their Children's 'Birthright' To Use Prince And Princess Titles

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Say It's Their Children's 'Birthright' To Use Prince And Princess Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said it is their children, Archie and Lilibet's birthright, to use their prince and princess titles.

In a new statement defending the decision to use the children's royal titles, the Sussexes said the matter had been 'settled for some time' with King Charles.

Royal protocol states the children of a monarch's children are traditionally given the title of prince or princess.

However, it is unclear whether Harry and Meghan wished for their children to have the titles after their decision to stop being working Royals.

That all changed this week when 21-month-old Lilubet was referred to as a princess in a statement on Wednesday after she was christened.

In a statement, the Sussexes said, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

"This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Border Collie With Rare Eye Condition Has Adorable Custom-Made 'Doggles' So He Can Venture Outside Again
NEXT STORY

Border Collie With Rare Eye Condition Has Adorable Custom-Made 'Doggles' So He Can Venture Outside Again

Advertisement

Related Articles

Border Collie With Rare Eye Condition Has Adorable Custom-Made 'Doggles' So He Can Venture Outside Again

Border Collie With Rare Eye Condition Has Adorable Custom-Made 'Doggles' So He Can Venture Outside Again

3-year-old Scottish border collie, Gus, has been allowed to go on outdoor adventures again after a rare eye condition almost made him blind.
Man Causes Over Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Damage So He Can Leave Work Early

Man Causes Over Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Damage So He Can Leave Work Early

Man says TGIF and lights a couple of fires.
You Can Now Study A Course On A Taylor Swift Song At Stanford University

You Can Now Study A Course On A Taylor Swift Song At Stanford University

Stanford University is now offering a 10-week course that deep dives into Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘All Too Well’.
Oscars $192,000 Goodie Bag Revealed, But What's Actually In It?

Oscars $192,000 Goodie Bag Revealed, But What's Actually In It?

Kids love birthday parties - mostly because of the party bags. The latest Oscars taught us that adults are exactly the same.
Town In Switzerland Is Paying People Just Over $90,000 To Move There

Town In Switzerland Is Paying People Just Over $90,000 To Move There

There is a catch, though!