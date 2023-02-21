Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Considering Legal Action Over South Park Episode

According to Royal commentator Neil Sean, the Sussexes are keeping an eye on the animated series South Park for more attacks.

“According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached,” he told Fox News.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

The animated series South Park depicted the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’, who physically resembled the Sussexes, going on a ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’.

The characters were shown in a number of situations calling for privacy while drawing more attention to themselves.

Sean told Fox News the creators of South Park have not received legal correspondence.

Image: Comedy Central/ Getty