The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Producing New Netflix Shows On Cooking And Polo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Producing New Netflix Shows On Cooking And Polo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to produce two new nonfiction Netflix series through their Archewell Productions company, focusing on cooking and polo.

One series will focus on lifestyle, and “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Netflix said.

The series will be produced by Meghan, who has long shared her love of cooking and ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. 

The second series will see both Harry and Meghan take on producer roles, and will give "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo" and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said in a statement.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix said. 

Prince Harry has played the sport for decades, and very often plays charity polo matches. 

Release dates for the unnamed projects are yet to be announced. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, and have released their docu-series Harry & Meghan, as well as the documentaries Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead as apart of the deal. 

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On
NEXT STORY

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

We have seen Ghostbusters come back, we've witnessed Dune go around again, and now, 25 years after its first release, the film that made moviegoers as scared as they were queasy, The Blair Witch Project, is getting a remake.
NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

NYC Mum Fined For Her Young Son’s Emergency Wee In The Park

A NYC mum has been fined $50 after letting her four-year-old son take an emergency wee outside.
Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Aldi Has Been Crowned Australia's Supermarket Of The Year

Market research group Roy Morgan has named Aldi as the top supermarket for 2023 in their annual Customer Satisfaction Awards, making it the fourth consecutive year Aldi has taken the crown.
New Photo Of Molly The Magpie Released By Carers

New Photo Of Molly The Magpie Released By Carers

A new photo of Molly the magpie has been shared, as her legion of online supporters eagerly await the bird's return to it's adoptive Gold Coast family.
Taylor Swift’s Music Returns To TikTok Following Dispute

Taylor Swift’s Music Returns To TikTok Following Dispute

Taylor Swift's music has surprisingly reappeared on TikTok after 10 long weeks following a licensing dispute between the social media app and Universal Music.