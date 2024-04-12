Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Producing New Netflix Shows On Cooking And Polo

One series will focus on lifestyle, and “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” Netflix said.

The series will be produced by Meghan, who has long shared her love of cooking and ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, prior to her wedding to Prince Harry.

The second series will see both Harry and Meghan take on producer roles, and will give "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo" and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida, Netflix said in a statement.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix said.

Prince Harry has played the sport for decades, and very often plays charity polo matches.

Release dates for the unnamed projects are yet to be announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, and have released their docu-series Harry & Meghan, as well as the documentaries Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead as apart of the deal.