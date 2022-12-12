The Project

Prince Harry Accuses People Of Lying To Protect His Brother, Prince William

Prince Harry has accused people of lying to protect his brother, Prince William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William); they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," Harry says.

In the trailer, Harry also said that he had been an 'institutional gaslighting' of his wife.

The latest preview of the series 'Harry & Meghan' was released on Monday, ahead of the release of the final three episodes of the series on December 15.

During the first three episodes of the series, Prince Harry said there had been a 'huge level' of unconscious bias over race and during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke openly about racism within the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace has continued to remain silent following the airing of the first three episodes.

