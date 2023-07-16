Prince George Will Reportedly Not Be Expected To Follow In Royal Tradition And Join The Armed Forces

The Prince, who is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William, will reportedly not follow in the same footsteps as his dad or the four Monarchs before him.

According to the Mail on Sunday, a source said “the rules have changed now”.

"In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that's what he wants, and then becoming King later,” they said.

"The rules are different now, he wouldn't necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then royal life."

Prince William trained at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst before serving for about seven years, and Queen Elizabeth II served with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.