Prince George Responds To Playground Taunts With Classic ‘My Dad Will Be King’ Flex

During a schoolyard tussle, Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne, supposedly told his classmates they better watch out if they messed with him.

“George understands he will one day be King and, as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line. ‘My dad will be king, so you better watch out’,” author Katie Nicholl claims in her new book, ‘The New Royals’.

While it seems the nine-year-old future King is aware of his role, the book also claims his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are raising their children to have a “sense of duty”.

“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholls claims.