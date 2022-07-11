The Project

Prince George Draws Eyes At Wimbledon Final As He Got A Little Bit Too Warm In His Suit

Everyone thinks they want to become a king until they’re an 8-year-old in a suit on a warm day.

It’s not easy being a Prince. You always have to look your best, and unfortunately, Prince George learned royal duty trumps your own physical needs, boiling away in a full suit at the men’s Wimbledon final. 

 

He did pretty well, considering; look at any suited child at a wedding and see how quickly it falls apart. 

 

Check out this gripping video of Kate and George arriving at Wimbledon and meeting Wills in reception, where George quietly tells his father, “[It’s] too hot.”

 

 

Apparently, Will's then assured his son it will be fine, but royal watchers kept an eagle eye on George during the game and worried for him in the heat.

 

 

Luckily for George, he seemed to survive and was in good spirits when he got to hold the big trophy after the match.

 

 

But of all the tweets of the day focused around an 8-year-old, this one was our favourite:

 

