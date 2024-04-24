The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Prince And Princess Of Wales Release First Photo Since Photoshop Scandal

Prince And Princess Of Wales Release First Photo Since Photoshop Scandal

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their first photo since the editing furore surrounding a Mother’s Day photo in March.

The couple shared a photo of their youngest child, Prince Louis, to celebrate his 6th birthday.

The unedited close-up image, showing a barefoot Louis grinning at the camera as he lies barefoot on a blanket on the grass, was taken in the past few days at Windsor by Kate, who announced in March she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

William and Kate thanked royal fans for the birthday messages they received for their youngest child.

The post read: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

The image was followed by a camera emoji and attributed to the Princess of Wales.

The Wales family have had a challenging start to the year, with the princess's major abdominal surgery, cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The release of the portrait marks a change in the way William and Kate usually issue images for their children's birthdays.

It was posted straight to social media on Louis' actual birthday on Tuesday, rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as was the established pattern William and Kate have followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

It is understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing.

William and Kate are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess' recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.

With AAP.

Image: Kensington Palace/Getty

Coalition Calls For Young Children To Be Blocked From Social Media
NEXT STORY

Coalition Calls For Young Children To Be Blocked From Social Media

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Coalition Calls For Young Children To Be Blocked From Social Media

    Coalition Calls For Young Children To Be Blocked From Social Media

    The Coalition has called for young children to be banned from social media in a bid to protect them from violent content as the censorship stoush between the Australian government and Elon Musk continues.
    Elon Musk Calls Jacqui Lambie ‘Enemy Of The People’ In Stoush With Australian Government

    Elon Musk Calls Jacqui Lambie ‘Enemy Of The People’ In Stoush With Australian Government

    Elon Musk has branded Senator Jacqui Lambie “an enemy of the people” in a post on X, after the stoush between the social media company and the Australian government heats up.
    Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

    Opening Statements Given In Donald Trump's Trial

    Prosecutors have said on the first day of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial that the former US president broke the law and corrupted the 2016 election by trying to cover up sexual encounters with a porn star.
    Victim Of Bondi Junction Attack, Jade Young, Farewelled In Memorial Service

    Victim Of Bondi Junction Attack, Jade Young, Farewelled In Memorial Service

    The mother of a woman killed in a stabbing massacre at a Sydney shopping centre wants more than talk and condolences as her daughter is farewelled.
    Arnott’s Announce New Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes

    Arnott’s Announce New Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes

    Gamers can now curb their snack cravings with Xbox Controller Barbecue Shapes.