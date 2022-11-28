The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prime Minister’s Workplace Law Reform Likely To Pass Parliament, Will Target Small Business Employers And Workers

Prime Minister’s Workplace Law Reform Likely To Pass Parliament, Will Target Small Business Employers And Workers

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the government have struck a deal with independent senator David Pocock that will likely see an overhaul of workplace laws pass parliament.

The Prime Minister has called the industrial relations reform, which would enshrine multi-employer bargaining, a “win-win” for workers and employers.

Albanese said the laws would see wages move after a period of stagnant growth.

"What we're doing is changing the system so that there is better bargaining across the board," he told ABC Radio on Monday.

"We create a culture where there's a recognition that it is in employers' and employees' interests to sit down and negotiate in a fair way to achieve win-wins."

Under agreed changes to the legislation, the government will set up an independent body to review social support payments before every federal budget.

Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will be excluded from single-interest multi-enterprise bargaining.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees will have extra safeguards if they want to opt out of multi-employer bargaining, while the minimum bargaining period will also be increased from six to nine months.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the laws would bring businesses back to the negotiating table quicker.

"Getting rid of some of the red tape that we've got there will actually bring some of those businesses back to the table straight away," he told Nine's Today Show on Monday.

"You will see some workers where the (wage rise) movement happens very quickly, there'll be others where it's a longer process, but importantly, the framework will finally be there."

Business groups have hit out at the laws, with Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox saying businesses would be unfairly targeted.

"There's still an enormous amount of vagueness around who can get roped into multi-party bargaining," he told ABC Radio.

"There's no meaningful improvement there for employers or employees in resolving issues."

AAP with The Project.

Elderly U.S. Couple Get Married In The Very Supermarket They First Met In
NEXT STORY

Elderly U.S. Couple Get Married In The Very Supermarket They First Met In

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Elderly U.S. Couple Get Married In The Very Supermarket They First Met In

    Elderly U.S. Couple Get Married In The Very Supermarket They First Met In

    An elderly couple in the U..S have the cutest wedding ever in a grocery store.
    Mum Shocked To Find Aussies Can’t Pronounce Her Sons Name “Seth”

    Mum Shocked To Find Aussies Can’t Pronounce Her Sons Name “Seth”

    Baby name regret can be a real struggle for many parents, but one mum has taken to TikTok to reveal that even a common and simple name can be confusing for some.
    Antonio Banderas Believes Tom Holland Would Make A Great Zorro

    Antonio Banderas Believes Tom Holland Would Make A Great Zorro

    Antonio Banderas has said he’d be keen to play Zorro again and even pass the character on to Tom Holland.
    British Comedian Living In Aus Reveals “The Three Weird Things” We Do That Apparently Don’t Make Sense

    British Comedian Living In Aus Reveals “The Three Weird Things” We Do That Apparently Don’t Make Sense

    A British woman living on the Sunshine Coast has revealed the three things that she claims everyone should know before coming down under, and it’s not about the animals.
    Rita Ora Says The Obsessions With The Relationships Of Female Stars Is A Sexist Double-Standard

    Rita Ora Says The Obsessions With The Relationships Of Female Stars Is A Sexist Double-Standard

    Rita Ora has hit out at the double-standards women face about their dating history in the entertainment industry.