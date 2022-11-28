Prime Minister’s Workplace Law Reform Likely To Pass Parliament, Will Target Small Business Employers And Workers

The Prime Minister has called the industrial relations reform, which would enshrine multi-employer bargaining, a “win-win” for workers and employers.

Albanese said the laws would see wages move after a period of stagnant growth.

"What we're doing is changing the system so that there is better bargaining across the board," he told ABC Radio on Monday.

"We create a culture where there's a recognition that it is in employers' and employees' interests to sit down and negotiate in a fair way to achieve win-wins."

Under agreed changes to the legislation, the government will set up an independent body to review social support payments before every federal budget.

Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees will be excluded from single-interest multi-enterprise bargaining.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees will have extra safeguards if they want to opt out of multi-employer bargaining, while the minimum bargaining period will also be increased from six to nine months.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the laws would bring businesses back to the negotiating table quicker.

"Getting rid of some of the red tape that we've got there will actually bring some of those businesses back to the table straight away," he told Nine's Today Show on Monday.

"You will see some workers where the (wage rise) movement happens very quickly, there'll be others where it's a longer process, but importantly, the framework will finally be there."

Business groups have hit out at the laws, with Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox saying businesses would be unfairly targeted.

"There's still an enormous amount of vagueness around who can get roped into multi-party bargaining," he told ABC Radio.

"There's no meaningful improvement there for employers or employees in resolving issues."

AAP with The Project.