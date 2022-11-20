Prime Minister Prepared To Extend The Number Of Parliament Sitting Days

The legislation will be debated in the Senate in the coming fortnight, having passed the lower house.

"We might have to sit extra days and that's fine, I don't mind the parliament sitting at all," Mr Albanese told Sky News on Sunday.

"That's what we're paid to do, so if the Senate needs extra time to give consideration to any matters before it, then I'd welcome that."

Mr Albanese said the bill demonstrated it had struck the right balance, as both employers and unions had disagreed with aspects of the legislation.

"We've sat down constructively with employers over many weeks now, and we've sat down with unions as well," he said.

"I know that there's some disagreement from employers, there's some disagreement from some unions, that to me says we're getting the balance right."

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there was consensus among independents that the process for the industrial relations legislation had been rushed.

"The multi-employer bargaining arrangements are just the start of this bad bill," he said.

"We should apply a lot of scrutiny and the bill should be voted down."

Mr Albanese also flagged a decision on a possible price cap on gas to help ease cost-of-living pressures for struggling families also bearing the brunt of rising inflation and interest rates, would come before the end of the year.

"We're having a look at a range of options which are there," he said.

"I'll be briefed when I get back to Australia. We've said that we'll look to make an announcement before Christmas and we intend to do that."

AAP with The Project.