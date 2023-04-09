Prime Minister Leads Easter Well-Wishes As Australians Mark The Celebration Of Hope

In his official Easter message, the prime minister said Easter Sunday was a holy day marking the resurrection and a celebration of faith, hope and renewal for many.

"Our nation is home to Christians drawn from all parts of the world and from all traditions," Mr Albanese said.

"The variety of services, vigils and ceremonies across the Easter period speaks for our nation's diversity."

He thanked those Australians working through the public holidays, saying it was only possible for others to enjoy the long weekend because of their efforts.

He also urged drivers to take caution through the holiday.

"Have a safe, happy and holy Easter," Mr Albanese said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also wished Australians a happy Easter, saying it was a time for Christians everywhere to reflect on Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice and the profound impact of his teachings.

"As we enjoy these great traditions together, let us remember the true meaning of Easter and the message of hope and renewal that it brings," he said.

"The messages of Easter - atonement, forgiveness, love, and hope - have meaning for all of us."

Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli issued his Easter message ahead of hundreds gathering at masses at St Patrick's Cathedral to mark Easter Sunday.

Jesus, in his resurrection, extends recognition, an invitation to peace, and "sends us out", he said.

"So, may our lives be filled with the energy, joy and youthfulness of the risen Jesus, knowing that, in him, I am recognised, I am healed, and I am sent," Archbishop Comensoli said.

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher said the dying Christ was ready for resurrection because of the way he suffered with courage and love - not bitterness or recrimination.

"Death could not be a full-stop for Him but only a colon, a break before the Word was made Resurrected flesh and the love-song of God was sung again," the archbishop told his social media followers.

"Christ is Risen! Truly, He is Risen! Alleluia! Happy Easter!"

NSW Premier Chris Minns thanked essential workers manning essential services through the Easter holidays and said he hoped it would be a period of reflection and relaxation for families after a busy and difficult 12 months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wished her state a happy Easter on Twitter on Sunday, while ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr extended his well-wishes and thanked people working on Sunday.

Jeremy Rockliff marked one year as Tasmania's premier on Saturday and wished people a happy Easter.

AAP with The Project.