Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Urges Concession Card Holders To Stock Up On Rapid Tests Before Subsidy Ends

The scheme providing 10 free tests to concession card holders over a three-month period will finish on July 31, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations linked to more infectious sub-variants of the virus across the country.

As a cruise ship with more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases on board docked in Sydney on Wednesday, Anthony Albanese said the end date for the free RATs was set by the previous coalition government and there were other options for subsidised tests.

"I'd encourage concession card holders to go and get the 10 free rapid antigen tests that they're eligible for by the end of this month," he told ABC radio.

"On top of that, there are free rapid antigen tests available in aged care facilities across a range of areas."

The concession scheme was set up in January during the height of the first Omicron wave of COVID-19 when the tests were in short supply.

"This is a decision that was inherited from the former government and state governments," Mr Albanese said.

COVID-19 isolation payments for eligible workers are also about to end.

But medical experts say both the payments and the rapid test schemes should remain in place due to a recent explosion in new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Coral Princess cruise ship carrying more than 100 crew and passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has docked in Sydney.

After departing Eden on the NSW South Coast, the ship with more than 2300 people on board, berthed at Circular Quay just before dawn on Wednesday.

It will remain there for a day before returning to its home port of Brisbane.

Passengers will have to record a negative RAT result before disembarking. The crew must remain on board.

The outbreak on the ship mostly involves infected crew members, with 114 in isolation on Tuesday.

Four passengers were also isolating after returning positive test results. Some 24 people got off the ship before it left Brisbane on Monday.

NSW Health believes the passengers who tested positive probably took the virus on board with them rather than becoming infected at sea.

Eden-Monaro MP and Regional Development Minister Kristy McBain said locals were happy to see the ship dock in Eden on Tuesday because of the economic benefit it brings.

"Hopefully, this will be the first of many cruise ships to dock this season ... There's been significant investment into the Port of Eden so that cruise ships could dock in town," Ms McBain told Sydney radio 2GB.

A Princess Cruises spokesman said the crew members who tested positive in a recent full screening were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, another Princess cruise liner - the Ruby Princess - had a major outbreak of the virus that led to 28 deaths.