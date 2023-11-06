Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Set To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping In Beijing

Albanese won't admit he trusts Xi Jinping, but says the Chinese president has never let him down as he prepares for a crucial meeting with him in Beijing.

The prime minister arrived in China on Sunday night AEDT, where he left open the possibility of Australia backing their bid to join a trans-Pacific trade bloc.

Albanese has also been asked about Beijing's disapproval of the AUKUS arrangement, which the PM said would "promote security, peace and stability in the region".

But his personal relationship with President Xi was under the microscope on Monday morning, declaring he'd "always acted on his word".

"We have different political systems but the engagements I have had with China, with President Xi Jinping have been positive, they have been constructive … he has never said anything to me that has not been done," he told reporters at Beijing's Temple of Heaven.

10 News First political editor Ashleigh Raper told The Project that the highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders would be crucial for building a new relationship between their respective countries.

“There is interesting language in the lead up to this meeting because it’s not about trying to fix this relationship to the extent of putting it back together as it was,” Raper explained.

“It’s about trying to find a more workable way forward.“

Raper also commented that Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to the Temple of Heaven was symbolic for Australian politics.

“It’s symbolic for many reasons, the Temple of Heaven was where Gough Whitlam came fifty years ago, when he was the first Australian Prime Minister to come to China,” she said.

“It is symbolic in terms of, as well, a sign that leaders, emperors, past Australian Prime Ministers, have come there and given an offering and they want something in return.”