Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says There Will Be No Republic Referendum This Term

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has put to rest questions about a republic referendum during his first term.

The republic debate in Australia has reared again following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Speaking to ABC TV on Monday, Albanese said it was too soon after the death of the monarch to be discussing changing the country's system of government.

The Prime Minister continued by saying the constitutional priority during his first term was to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament.

"I couldn't envisage a circumstance where we changed our head of state to an Australian head of state but still didn't recognise First Nations people in our constitution," he told ABC TV on Monday.

"That's our priorities this term. I made that very clear before the election." Federal parliament has been suspended in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, with protocol dictating it will not sit for 15 days.

Albanese said the days would be made up.

"Tradition, I know, sometimes can be inconvenient, but traditions are important. Traditions and protocols are one of the things that bind us together," he said.

With AAP.

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

