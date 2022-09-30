The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says Referendum On Indigenous Voice To Parliament Will Happen Next Financial Year

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says Referendum On Indigenous Voice To Parliament Will Happen Next Financial Year

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to parliament will be held in the next financial year between July 2023 and July 2024.

Albanese met with 60 prominent Indigenous voices on Thursday to discuss the timing, question and an education campaign that will give First Nations people a constitutionally enshrined say in national affairs. "We haven't settled on a date," Mr Albanese said to the working group.

"I genuinely haven't. As the prime minister, that will be a decision that I'll have to advance at the end of the day. But I will be taking advice, including the very strong advice of this group.

"The time frame will be some time in that financial year — that's where the window will be open — from July next year through to the next financial year."

A Resolve poll earlier this year found that 64 per cent of voters favour the motion.

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies
NEXT STORY

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

Swiss Court Orders German Supermarket To Destroy Lindt-Like Chocolate Bunnies

After losing a ruling on a trademark case, the German chocolate maker has the option of melting down and reusing the offending choccy bunnies.
Butter Boards Are The New Trend Taking Over The Food World

Butter Boards Are The New Trend Taking Over The Food World

Cheese boards and charcuterie boards are a thing of the past, with butter boards now the new viral food sensation.
Australia Post to Begin Huge Recruitment Drive For Christmas Rush, With Older Aussies A Focus

Australia Post to Begin Huge Recruitment Drive For Christmas Rush, With Older Aussies A Focus

Australia Post is currently looking for 6000 new team members for casual and permanent positions in the lead-up to what is predicted to be another massive Christmas period.
New California Law Means Job Ads Must Include Salary Range

New California Law Means Job Ads Must Include Salary Range

California has introduced a new law for companies with more than 15 employees, which stipulates salary ranges must be included in job advertisements.
Perth Local Council To Fine Residents Up To $5000 If Their Bins Are Too Smelly

Perth Local Council To Fine Residents Up To $5000 If Their Bins Are Too Smelly

A local council in the Perth suburb of Victoria Park have passed a new law where they will now fine residents up to $5000 if their green-topped garden organics bin attracts a bad odour.