Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Says Referendum On Indigenous Voice To Parliament Will Happen Next Financial Year

Albanese met with 60 prominent Indigenous voices on Thursday to discuss the timing, question and an education campaign that will give First Nations people a constitutionally enshrined say in national affairs. "We haven't settled on a date," Mr Albanese said to the working group.

"I genuinely haven't. As the prime minister, that will be a decision that I'll have to advance at the end of the day. But I will be taking advice, including the very strong advice of this group.

"The time frame will be some time in that financial year — that's where the window will be open — from July next year through to the next financial year."

A Resolve poll earlier this year found that 64 per cent of voters favour the motion.