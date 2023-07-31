Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Rules Out A Snap Election Over Housing Bill Stoush

Both houses of parliament are returning on Monday after a five-week break.

Labor will reintroduce the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund to the lower house this week but a second vote will not be held until October.

If the housing legislation is knocked back twice within three months, the government will have the option of calling a double dissolution election.

Mr Albanese declared he'd rather not pull an early election trigger.

"There certainly won't be an election in October," he told ABC radio on Monday.

"I want this legislation to be passed. I want more housing to be built.

"I don't want to play politics with this. I want to get this done. We have a mandate for it and the Senate should pass it."

The Greens want a rent freeze and increased funding for social and affordable housing.

Housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said his party was keen to negotiate with the government this week to get the legislation passed.

"The threat of a double dissolution election is to distract from the fact they're trying to lock in a housing plan that will see the housing crisis get much, much worse," he told reporters.

"Our ideal outcome is passing a plan as soon as possible that includes locking in more funding for public and affordable housing, and a plan for renters."

Independent MP Monique Ryan said Australians were sick of politicians bickering about housing instead of addressing the problem.

"What the crossbench would like is for the Greens and the government to come to a consensus, which will take immediate and effective action on increasing housing affordability and availability for those Australians who are really struggling," she said.

Fellow independent Kate Chaney said there was "no doubt" the government's proposed social housing package was not enough to address demand but it was a start.

"I would really like to see the government and the Greens stop bickering, get started and think about the longer term reforms we need in the housing market so we don't end up in this situation again and again," she said.

Acting Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi said the dissolution threat was "hot air" and labelled it a desperate move from Mr Albanese.

"This intrigue and speculation the prime minister is creating shows Labor is all about playing political games and not actually addressing a very real problem that millions of Australians are facing," she told ABC radio.

Senator Faruqi said the prime minister should show leadership and come to the negotiating table.

Opposition housing spokesman Michael Sukkar has reaffirmed the coalition will not support the government's proposed fund.

With AAP.