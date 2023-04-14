Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2023

The magazine compiles the list annually across six categories; artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans and innovators.

Albanese was named alongside US President Joe Biden, Republican Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell, Germany’s Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

The list also includes Twitter owner Elon Musk, King Charles III and singer Beyonce.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, wrote a note on Albanese saying, “From growing up in public housing to taking office last spring as Australia’s new prime minister, he is a symbol of hope and inspiration.’’

“He works to lift up and amplify the voices of those who need to be heard from, particularly Indigenous peoples.

“His government supports those who need it most, believes that we need to take ambitious climate action, and unwaveringly supports democracy in the face of unprecedented threat.

“In a world where people are increasingly uncertain about what the future holds for them and their families, it’s easy for politicians to sow fear and division.

“To choose the path of hope and opportunity takes immense courage, and that courage lives within Anthony Albanese.“