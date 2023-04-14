The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Named One Of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People In 2023

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in 2023.

The magazine compiles the list annually across six categories; artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans and innovators.

Albanese was named alongside US President Joe Biden, Republican Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell, Germany’s Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

The list also includes Twitter owner Elon Musk, King Charles III and singer Beyonce.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, wrote a note on Albanese saying, “From growing up in public housing to taking office last spring as Australia’s new prime minister, he is a symbol of hope and inspiration.’’

“He works to lift up and amplify the voices of those who need to be heard from, particularly Indigenous peoples.

“His government supports those who need it most, believes that we need to take ambitious climate action, and unwaveringly supports democracy in the face of unprecedented threat.

“In a world where people are increasingly uncertain about what the future holds for them and their families, it’s easy for politicians to sow fear and division.

“To choose the path of hope and opportunity takes immense courage, and that courage lives within Anthony Albanese.“

Paramedic Dies After Being Stabbed At A Sydney Fast Food Restaurant
NEXT STORY

Paramedic Dies After Being Stabbed At A Sydney Fast Food Restaurant

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paramedic Dies After Being Stabbed At A Sydney Fast Food Restaurant

Paramedic Dies After Being Stabbed At A Sydney Fast Food Restaurant

Police have arrested a man after a paramedic was stabbed to death at a fast-food restaurant in western Sydney.
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Heading Down Under

White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Heading Down Under

It’s time to practice your bend and snap because White Lotus and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge is coming to Australia this June.
Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds

Damage Assessments Begin After Tropical Cyclone Ilsa Makes Landfall With Potentially Record Winds

Communities in the path of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa are beginning to assess the damage from its potentially record-breaking winds as the severe storm system works its way inland.
Presbyterian Church Moves To Ban Gay And Sexual Active Kids From School Leadership Roles

Presbyterian Church Moves To Ban Gay And Sexual Active Kids From School Leadership Roles

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says students' leadership qualities shouldn't be tied to their sexuality as a major church group calls for the right to exclude gay pupils from roles like school captain.
New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries

New Trial Gives Hope To People With Spinal Cord Injuries

Alex Richter had dreams of making a career on the back of a bike, but four years ago, when he was 16, a freak accident left him with a broken neck.