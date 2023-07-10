Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Heads To NATO Summit With Asia Expansion On The Agenda

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touched down in Germany for a whistle-stop visit before heading to the NATO Summit.

During the short stay, Albanese agreed on one of the biggest defence deals in Australian history.

More than 100 Brisbane-built Boxer combat vehicles were sold to Germany, in turn securing around 1000 Aussie jobs.

The Prime Minister will now be heading to Lithuania for the annual NATO Summit.

One of the major discussion points at the Summit will be the opening of a liaison office for NATO in Japan.

But not everyone is on board.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating blasted the head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, as a "supreme fool" for trying to extend NATO's reach into Asia.

NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. It was created in the wake of WW2 to secure peace in Europe, and Keating thinks they should stay out of our patch.

"The Europeans have been fighting each other for the better part of 300 years," Keating said.

"Exporting that malicious poison to Asia would be akin to Asia welcoming the plague upon itself."

Australia isn't a member of NATO, but we have permanent observer status.

We're part of a collective, including South Korea, Japan and New Zealand, known as the Indo-Pacific Four.

But NATO's Asia expansion plan has left the alliance divided, and member, France, is fuming.