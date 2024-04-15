The Project

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calls Social Media A 'Scourge' After Bondi Junction Attack

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lashed social media as a "scourge" following the circulation of graphic images and videos from Bondi Junction's stabbing attack.

Joel Cauchi, 40, stabbed six people to death and seriously wounded 12 others in a violent rampage at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday.

He was shot dead by a police inspector.

Photos of his dead body with the policewoman who shot him were shared on social media, as were videos of victims in the shopping centre.

Asked about the distressing material being widely shared, Albanese said it was difficult to control, as everyone was now a publisher due to social media.

"It is a scourge in many ways, social media," he told ABC radio on Monday.

"The lack of responsibility, it must be said, as well of some of the social media operators that we know about allowing content to be circulated which is clearly misinformation."

Albanese said the government has been criticised for proposing legislation that would increase the power to regulate social media.

"The police were very clear, if people had videos and photos, they should be forwarded to the police, not posted on X or Facebook," he said.

With AAP.

