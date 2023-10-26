Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Attends State Dinner At The White House

Mr Albanese was joined by his partner Jodie Haydon at the lavish affair, which was the culmination of his four day visit to Washington.

The dinner followed a cancelled visit from President Biden just five months ago, and served to reaffirm the relationship between Australia and the US.

President Biden spoke highly of the relationship shared between the two countries, and offered a toast “to our partnership,to our mateship and the future we’ll create together.”

Speaking to the crowd of over 300 guests, Mr Albanese reaffirmed the allyship shared between the two countries.

“We are firm allies, strengthening defence cooperation through AUKUS and creating more economic opportunities for our peoples, and our region.”

“We stand as close as we have ever been, and I think after this week, closer than we have ever been,” he continued.

Albanese also joked that he had “one regret about tonight”, that he was “not quite sure how I top this for date night with Jodie.”

“It's all downhill from here, my darling.”

Usually an extravagant affair, the dinner was toned down given the unfolding Israel-Hamas war, with planned entertainment from The B-52’s cancelled in favour of a military band.

Guests dined on unique American cuisine, including Farro and roasted beet salad, butternut squash soup and sarsaparilla-braised short ribs.

This is the ninth time Prime Minister Albanese and President Biden have met, and only the fourth time Biden has thrown a state dinner for a visiting official.

Other notable Australians making the cut for the prestigious guest list included the Kid Laroi, Vance Joy, Australian of the year Taryn Brumfitt and Chair of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys.

10 News First’s Ashleigh Raper is in Washington D.C. and told The Project that many thought the meeting would be delayed given escalating conflict in the Middle East, however the trip went ahead as a top priority of the Biden administration.

“The Americans really wanted to push ahead with this trip and I think a lot of that comes down to China, it almost has everything to do with China and Australia’s place in the Indo-Pacific region,” Raper said.

Raper went on to say that the timing of the trip, one week ahead of Anthony Albanese’s visit to Beijing, has not gone unnoticed.

“This was about the U.S. President Joe Biden wanting to get together with Anthony Albanese ahead of that trip because tensions between America and China are still tense, in Australia they’re thawing,” she continued.

“The White House pulled out all the stops today basically to say to Australia and to the Prime Minister ‘You’re important to us, this alliance is important to us, remember that when you go to China next week’.”