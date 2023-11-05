The Project

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Arrives In China For Trade Talks

Anthony Albanese has landed in China, becoming the first Australian prime minister to set foot in the country in seven years.

The prime minister arrived at Shanghai's Hongqiao Airport on Saturday evening, in a bid to stabilise the relationship with Beijing.

The three-day visit for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang come after the height of a diplomatic spat in 2020, which led to Beijing imposing $20 billion worth of trade bans on Australian exports.

The sanctions have now been reduced to $2 billion, with a five-month review underway by Beijing on bans on Australian wine exports worth $1.2 billion.

At the trade expo's opening session, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Beijing will continue to seek access to a multi-nation trade bloc.

"The framework of trade rules provides certainty and opportunity for redress if problems arise," Albanese said.

"Australia and China have prospered thanks to the certainty and stability that is made possible by rules-based trade."

With AAP.

