Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

This is the first-grade question that's stumping parents all over the Internet.

What started as a post in a Facebook group from a confused and slightly amused mum has turned into a fierce online debate.

The question has elicited thousands of different responses, from over 4000 people - each providing their unique take.

Several parents pointed to 'friend' as being the odd one out, noting that unlike the others, it's not an object.

A few parents agreed that silver was unique, but only because it's the only colour.

But these theories were countered with the fact 'toothbrush' is the only compound word in the list, making it unique.

The case was made for 'egg' because it's the only edible object on the list, that is of course unless you eat your friends.

Not long after the post went viral, the mum who posted it initially edited the post stating the teacher had said SILVER was the correct answer because the rest were noun's.

Many were quick to point out that silver can also be a noun.

But what do you think? Did you get it right?

If you didn't, it might be time to head back to school.