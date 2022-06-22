Prices To Keep Going Up With The RBA Predicting Inflation To Hit 7%

Inflation is currently 5.1 percent and the new prediction is higher than the six per cent figure predicted for 2022.

The RBA expects inflation to peak during the December quarter and begin declining early next year, warning it would be a “couple of years” before inflation returned to normal levels.

Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, Lowe said inflation should begin to ease in the next few months.

A reduction in supply chain disruptions, a tightening monetary policy and some high prices falling are three major factors that will determine inflation decreasing.

“It is going to be some years, I think, before inflation is back in the 2-3 per cent range. Over the next couple of years, it will gradually come down,” he said.

“That is why it is important that we chart this path back there and people have confidence that we will do that.”

Lowe said a recession was not on his horizon, pointing to low unemployment, strong household budgets and the highest terms of trade ever.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers agreed the risk of a recession is not what the government sees as occurring.

"I have said a number of times, you know, we have reason to be cautiously optimistic about the future of our economy but first we need to navigate these difficulties which are right ahead of us," Dr Chalmers told reporters in Brisbane.

With AAP.