The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prices To Keep Going Up With The RBA Predicting Inflation To Hit 7%

Prices To Keep Going Up With The RBA Predicting Inflation To Hit 7%

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe, has warned inflation could hit seven per cent this year.

Inflation is currently 5.1 percent and the new prediction is higher than the six per cent figure predicted for 2022.

The RBA expects inflation to peak during the December quarter and begin declining early next year, warning it would be a “couple of years” before inflation returned to normal levels.

Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia, Lowe said inflation should begin to ease in the next few months.

A reduction in supply chain disruptions, a tightening monetary policy and some high prices falling are three major factors that will determine inflation decreasing.

“It is going to be some years, I think, before inflation is back in the 2-3 per cent range. Over the next couple of years, it will gradually come down,” he said.

“That is why it is important that we chart this path back there and people have confidence that we will do that.”

Lowe said a recession was not on his horizon, pointing to low unemployment, strong household budgets and the highest terms of trade ever.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers agreed the risk of a recession is not what the government sees as occurring.

"I have said a number of times, you know, we have reason to be cautiously optimistic about the future of our economy but first we need to navigate these difficulties which are right ahead of us," Dr Chalmers told reporters in Brisbane.

With AAP.

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix
NEXT STORY

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

Advertisement

Related Articles

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.