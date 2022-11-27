Price Of Beer Expected To Rise After Floods Severely Affect Barley Crops

This means the price of beer is set to rise, especially coming into the high-demand Christmas season.

Adding to the price increase, harvesting equipment has been left waterlogged and roads are closed, adding to the decrease in supply of barley.

The increased costs farmers are experiencing is expected to be passed onto consumers in the coming weeks.

Speaking to 9News, NSW NSW Farmers Association president Xavier Martin said flood-hit regions were a “long way off” recovering from the ongoing disaster.

"The rains have stopped for now but the flood water will continue to affect farms and communities for some time," he said.

The cost of milk and vegetables is expected to continue rising, but interstate supplies will likely curb some of those cost rises.