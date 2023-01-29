Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

This means the average price of a schooner will be around $12 from February 1.

The beer tax is tied to inflation and changes every six months. This rise will see the excise increase by 3.7 per cent.

But sadly, with inflation going up and the beer tax being tied to inflation this was always destined to happen.

The tax increase will affect the price of beer on tap, as well as cans, bottles, cartons and beer poured directly from the keg into your mouth.

The price hike means Australia beer prices are only behind Japan, Finland and Norway as the most expensive in the world.

So what are your other options now that the ales are unaffordable? Well you can always homebrew your beers, and make a weird thick beer that sort of tastes like vegemite..