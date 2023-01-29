The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

Price Of Beer About To Go Up Because The Beer Tax Will Be Raised

The Australian Taxation Ofiice has made one of the most un-Australian moves ever and raised the beer tax.

This means the average price of a schooner will be around $12 from February 1.

The beer tax is tied to inflation and changes every six months. This rise will see the excise increase by 3.7 per cent.

But sadly, with inflation going up and the beer tax being tied to inflation this was always destined to happen.

The tax increase will affect the price of beer on tap, as well as cans, bottles, cartons and beer poured directly from the keg into your mouth.

The price hike means Australia beer prices are only behind Japan, Finland and Norway as the most expensive in the world.

So what are your other options now that the ales are unaffordable? Well you can always homebrew your beers, and make a weird thick beer that sort of tastes like vegemite..

Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them
NEXT STORY

Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them

    Millions of RATs Due To Expire, Prompting Debate Over What Should Happen To Them

    Millions of COVID rapid antigen tests purchased by state and territory governments will expire in coming months, prompting debate about what to do with them.
    Marie Kondo Has Given Up On Tidying And Admits That Her House Is “Messy”

    Marie Kondo Has Given Up On Tidying And Admits That Her House Is “Messy”

    Marie Kondo has given up. The tidying up queen has admitted that her house is now messy.
    Sydney Commuters Warned To 'Brace For Chaos' From Monday

    Sydney Commuters Warned To 'Brace For Chaos' From Monday

    Sydney commuters are being told to "brace for chaos" as unions claim operators will cancel thousands of bus trips across the city from Monday.
    Deadly New Zealand Flood Crisis Spreads

    Deadly New Zealand Flood Crisis Spreads

    New Zealand's deadly flood emergency continues after heavy rainfall hit the country's north island, causing landslides, flash floods and knocking out roads.
    Search For Radioactive Capsule Continues In Western Australia

    Search For Radioactive Capsule Continues In Western Australia

    Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule got lost as it was transported from a West Australian Rio Tinto mine to Perth.