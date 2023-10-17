Headteacher Tom Rogerson says that the AI assistant is a great initiative, helping to advise on a number of issues, such as how to support school staff members, writing school policies and even helping pupils who have learning difficulties. Sounds like Abigail is more of a deputy head, gunning for the big seat.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Rogerson said, “Sometimes having someone or something there to help you is a very calming influence.”

He added, “It’s nice to think that someone who is unbelievably well-trained is there to help you make decisions. It doesn’t mean you won’t ever also seek counsel from humans. Of course, you do. It’s just very calming and reassuring knowing that you don’t have to call anybody up, bother someone, you don’t have to wait around for an answer.”

I’m sure right now there’s a group of kids learning how to hack into these bots so that the first prompt they give every morning is something like ‘no homework this term’ or ‘pupil-free day for the whole of October’.

While AI will no doubt assist - and in time replace - many vocations, I think the role of headmaster should be left to someone who looks like they can and will snap at any moment, not something you can unplug for funsies.