Presleys Prepare To Farewell Lisa Marie With Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley's life will be celebrated this weekend at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion, less than two weeks after she died at 54.

Presley's family announced earlier this week the landmark home in Memphis, Tennessee, will hold a memorial for the musician, who was the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie died on January 12 at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles after she suffered a cardiac episode.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the Graceland website said in an online post last week.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Presley is survived by her mother; her oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough; and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Presley will be buried before the memorial ceremony, which will be held on Sunday at 9am on Graceland's north front lawn.

When her father died on August 16, 1977, Presley became the lone heir to his massive estate.

Eventually, Presley and her mother turned Graceland into a lucrative tourist attraction that still attracts generations of fans.

She will be laid to rest opposite her father and next to her son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland's Meditation Garden.

In 2020, Keough died by suicide at age 27. Presley had spoken openly about her grief after her only son's death.

Also buried at Meditation Garden are other members of the Presley family, including Lisa Marie's paternal grandparents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

AAP with The Project.

Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Cheese Before You Go To Bed, All For Science Reasons

