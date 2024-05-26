President Joe Biden Seeking A Meme Manager Offering $85,000 A Year

The Biden for President (BFP) campaign listed the job, titled ‘Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages.’

The job description describes the ideal candidate for this role as being “passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the internet. They have a deep interest in politics and thrive in a fast-paced environment.”

The aspiring candidate will ideally have 2-4 years of experience in the video, media or entertainment industry working with agencies, creators or digital media companies.

There is a catch, the successful applicant will have to relocate to Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The Biden-Harris campaign has a thriving social media presence on all the top platforms.

Despite the 81-year-old president signing legislation that could have TikTok banned, they maintain a presence on that as well.

Biden-Harris even has a presence on the controversial platform Truth Social, created by his rival Donald Trump.