The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

President Joe Biden Seeking A Meme Manager Offering $85,000 A Year

President Joe Biden Seeking A Meme Manager Offering $85,000 A Year

President Joe Biden is looking to hire a meme manager and is offering an annual salary of up to US$ 85,000 (AU$ 128,000).

The Biden for President (BFP) campaign listed the job, titled ‘Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages.’

The job description describes the ideal candidate for this role as being “passionate about bringing political content to voters where they already are on the internet. They have a deep interest in politics and thrive in a fast-paced environment.”

The aspiring candidate will ideally have 2-4 years of experience in the video, media or entertainment industry working with agencies, creators or digital media companies.

There is a catch, the successful applicant will have to relocate to Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The Biden-Harris campaign has a thriving social media presence on all the top platforms.

Despite the 81-year-old president signing legislation that could have TikTok banned, they maintain a presence on that as well.

Biden-Harris even has a presence on the controversial platform Truth Social, created by his rival Donald Trump.

Rishi Sunak Pledges To Bring Back National Service In The U.K.
NEXT STORY

Rishi Sunak Pledges To Bring Back National Service In The U.K.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rishi Sunak Pledges To Bring Back National Service In The U.K.

Rishi Sunak Pledges To Bring Back National Service In The U.K.

Eighteen-year-olds will be forced to carry out a form of national service if the Tories are voted back in at the July 4 election, Rishi Sunak says.
Coalition Rules Out Baby Bonus Despite Falling Fertility Rates

Coalition Rules Out Baby Bonus Despite Falling Fertility Rates

Faced with a new-millennium baby drought, Peter Costello invited would-be Aussie parents to conceive on the Commonwealth’s coin with an initial offering of $2,500, before it was upped to a $5,000 payment to reproduce.
Aussies Flushing Strange Items Down The Loo Causing Major Sewer Blocks

Aussies Flushing Strange Items Down The Loo Causing Major Sewer Blocks

A kayak, teeth, vapes and car keys are just some of the unexpected items choking Sydney's sewers over the past year, prompting a move to flush out toilet-blockers.
Man Dressed In Camouflage On Popular Sydney Running Track Angers Locals

Man Dressed In Camouflage On Popular Sydney Running Track Angers Locals

A man dressed in camouflage to blend into the bushes and trees along Sydney’s popular Bay Run has been scaring people and filming their reactions for YouTube.
Rishi Sunak Promises To Bring Back National Service If He Wins UK General Election

Rishi Sunak Promises To Bring Back National Service If He Wins UK General Election

Rishi Sunak plans to bring back National Service if he wins the U.K. General Election. 