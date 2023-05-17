The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden won’t be coming to Australia, meaning the Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney will not be going ahead.

Biden had been scheduled to drop in Down Under for a Quad meeting next week with leaders from Japan, India and Australia to discuss keeping the peace in the Indo-Pacific.

But a fire on the home front has grounded Air Force One, with a stalemate on ‘debt ceiling’ negotiations in Washington D.C.. 

“I spoke today with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia and a short time ago and let him know what was going on,” Biden said.

“He expressed very much his disappointment at being unable to come to Sydney.”

The debt ceiling is the limit set by Congress for how much debt the government’s allowed to accrue, and it reached that limit in January this year.

Now Joe Biden wants his credit extended, but Republicans are refusing to budge beyond AU$47.1 trillion (US$31.4 trillion) without some spending cut concessions.

Unless a deal is reached by June 1, the treasury is in danger of running out of money, meaning federal bills go unpaid, repayments fall into arrears, and everything from national parks to Social Security checks grinds to a halt.

The debt ceiling is raised regularly, rarely resulting in a political crisis, but this time economists fear a default could trigger a global meltdown.

“American families and businesses have worked hard to mount a historic economic recovery,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

 And a default would reverse all of the hard-earned progress.”

Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority
NEXT STORY

Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

    Tasmania Stadium Stoush Plunges State Liberal Government Into A Minority

    All AFL-mad Tasmania has ever wanted is its national footy team. And now, they’ve got it!
    Punters Shocked By Sydney Pub's Late-Night Surcharge

    Punters Shocked By Sydney Pub's Late-Night Surcharge

    I guess Sydney loves to discourage late-night drinking.
    Dad At Taylor Swift Concert Seen Googling How Long It Goes For

    Dad At Taylor Swift Concert Seen Googling How Long It Goes For

    Many fans have praised Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for the nearly 3-hour log show; however, one dad was unaware of how long the concert would be.
    Aussie CEO Fed Up With ‘Lazy’ People Still Working From Home

    Aussie CEO Fed Up With ‘Lazy’ People Still Working From Home

    A Sydney CEO named Nicole Duncan is yearning for the olden days when we schlepped from home to work day in, and day out.
    AI Has Revealed What The ‘Ideal Body Type’ Is According To Social Media, And The Results Are Not That Surprising

    AI Has Revealed What The ‘Ideal Body Type’ Is According To Social Media, And The Results Are Not That Surprising

    The Bulimia Project has released a new study examining how artificial intelligence has perceived the “ideal” body based on social media data.