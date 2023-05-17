President Joe Biden Cancels Trip To Australia For Quad Meeting Over U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis

Biden had been scheduled to drop in Down Under for a Quad meeting next week with leaders from Japan, India and Australia to discuss keeping the peace in the Indo-Pacific.

But a fire on the home front has grounded Air Force One, with a stalemate on ‘debt ceiling’ negotiations in Washington D.C..

“I spoke today with Prime Minister Albanese of Australia and a short time ago and let him know what was going on,” Biden said.

“He expressed very much his disappointment at being unable to come to Sydney.”

The debt ceiling is the limit set by Congress for how much debt the government’s allowed to accrue, and it reached that limit in January this year.

Now Joe Biden wants his credit extended, but Republicans are refusing to budge beyond AU$47.1 trillion (US$31.4 trillion) without some spending cut concessions.

Unless a deal is reached by June 1, the treasury is in danger of running out of money, meaning federal bills go unpaid, repayments fall into arrears, and everything from national parks to Social Security checks grinds to a halt.

The debt ceiling is raised regularly, rarely resulting in a political crisis, but this time economists fear a default could trigger a global meltdown.

“American families and businesses have worked hard to mount a historic economic recovery,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

And a default would reverse all of the hard-earned progress.”