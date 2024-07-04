President Joe Biden Adamant He Will Run In The Election

It comes as Arizona congressman Raul Grijalva says Biden has a responsibility to "get out of this race".

"I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win," Biden said on a call with staffers from his re-election campaign.

A top White House aide also posting on the X social media platform that Biden said: "I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out".

The president was pulling every possible lever to try to salvage his re-election campaign — talking to top legislators, pumping up his campaign staff and meeting later in the day with Democratic governors before a planned weekend blitz of travel and a network TV interview.

Some suggested Harris was emerging as the favourite to replace Biden if he were to withdraw, although those involved in private discussions acknowledge that governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan remain viable alternatives.

But for some insiders, Harris is viewed as the best prospect to quickly unify the party and avoid a messy and divisive convention fight.

Harris has been the White House's first line of defence for Biden since the debate.

Even as pressure around Biden mounted, he and Harris made a surprise appearance on a call with staffers from his re-election campaign. They offered a pep talk, stressing how important it was to beat Republican Donald Trump in November and returning to Biden's previous post-debate vow that when he gets knocked down, he gets up again.

The president told those assembled that he was not leaving the race and would not be dragged out.

Harris added: "We will not back down. We will follow our president's lead. We will fight, and we will win".

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during her briefing with reporters a short time later whether Biden would consider stepping down.

"Absolutely not," she said.

She added that he "is clear-eyed. And he is staying in the race."

With AAP.