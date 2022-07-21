Prepare Thy Fountain Lakes: Kath & Kim Reportedly Filming 20th Anniversary Special

The cast of Kath & Kim have been spotted at a studio in South Melbourne and are supposedly filming a reunion special to air later in the year.

We’re talking Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Magda Szubanski, Peter Rowsthorn and Glenn Robbins all popping in and out of NEP Studios, which is all the reason we need to crack out the baby cheeses platter and pop open a car-don-nay.

The Age reports that ‘The team is understood to be filming all week, recording new sketch material to sit alongside a selection of best-of and rare material in the one-off special.’

Apparently, even Prue and Trude are going to make an appearance, and I just have one thing to say to them: ‘How did their shop survive the pandemic?’

With no broadcaster officially attached, we’re predicting this could this be the biggest bidding war in Australian television history.