Premier League Refuses To Tell Supports Which Teams Referees Support

Should a referee have to reveal which team they barrack for? Well, that was the plan for the 24-25 Premier League season until the entity that appoints the refs backtracked on the idea.

Originally, it said allegiances would be declared to limit the risk of complaints about conflicts of interest. 

But as it turns out, what they meant was the policy would be made public, not the specific teams that the refs support.

The policy around declared allegiances of Premier League referees has been made public after Nottingham Forest complained about the appointment of a VAR last season.

The team has criticised the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) for ignoring their concerns that Stuart Attwell, a Luton Town supporter, was named the video referee for their 2-0 loss at Everton in April.

Forest alleges that a potential penalty was waved by referee Anthony Taylor three times, with Attwell supporting those decisions, leading to the club venting their frustrations that Attwell is notably a fan of Luton.

"Three extremely poor decisions -- three penalties not given -- which we simply cannot accept," the club wrote on X. "We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

On Thursday, Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was fined £40,000 and handed a one-game touchline ban by the FA for his comments in the aftermath of the match.

