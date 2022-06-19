Premier Dominic Perrottet’s Plans For Changes To Schools Including Performance Pay For Teachers

The Premier’s plan includes introducing performance pay for teachers, reducing the amount of administration teachers do in order for them to spend more time in the classroom and improving vocational opportunities for students.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Perrottet said he would also push ahead with the plan to change school hours.

“I want to modernise the education system and reform it,” he said.

“I want to be known as the education premier.”

Despite being opposed by the NSW Teachers Federation for decades, Perrottet plans to financially reward ‘excellence’ from teachers.

This would be in place of the current pay system that sees teachers get a pay rise with time served with a cap at out $1110,000. Any further pay rises require a lengthy and rigorous process to go into management positions.

“[Teacher pay] is an area that has not reformed for a long period of time because there are many vested interests,” said Perrottet.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t do it. I want to work with the Teachers Federation. But they can’t be the eternal custodians of the status quo.”

Perrottet also plans to introduce more admin staff to schools to take the burden off teachers.