Premier Daniel Andrews To Speak To Olivia Newton-John's Family, Offering A State Funeral

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will speak to the late entertainer's family once appropriate, offering a state funeral in Melbourne, where Newton-John was raised.

Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has told the media he will speak to Newton-John’s family when appropriate, to offer a state funeral. 

Mr Andrews stated he wanted to ensure they speak to the family as respectfully as they can, given we have all “just learned of this sad news”. 

He added that "[The] ONJ facility out at Heidelberg is a lasting legacy to the amazing person that she was," he said.

The Olivia Newton-John Facility (ONJ) in Heidelberg is an Australian public hospital, providing world-leading treatment complemented by wellness programs, clinical trials and breakthrough research. 

