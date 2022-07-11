Pregnant Woman Owns Police Officer In Texas After They Pulled Her Up For Driving In Carpool Lane

Brandy Bottone, of Plano, Texas, was driving on Highway 75 South in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane until a police officer pulled her over; as to go in an HOV lane, there needs to be more than one person in the vehicle, he said.

To which Bottone pointed out, "My baby girl is right here with me; she is a person" as she was 34 weeks pregnant.

Bottone recalled the officer said that both people needed to be "outside of the body."

In Texas, all abortions are illegal. The state's lawmakers have plans to complicate health care for those with a womb even further, as they aim to restrict abortion pills being mailed in the state of Texas as well as prohibit travel for out-of-state procedures.

Bottone astutely pointed out the double standard with current Texas laws: is her unborn child considered a living person or not? She told the Dallas Morning News:

"One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that's going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

"I don't know why you're not seeing that," she told the officer. Her explanation didn't fly with the officer, who gave her a $215 ticket.