Powerball Player Wins Second-Largest Jackpot Ever Of $2.47 Billion

The winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and red Powerball 10. The odds of winning that jackpot were one in 292.2 million.

The ticket was sold to someone at Midway Market & Liquors in California.

A store worker believes the person who won the ticket was a regular. Speaking to KCAL, night worker, Duke, said, “There’s people that come in every day to get their tickets, we know them by name and I’m sure someone’s gonna be screaming up and down.”

“They come in every day to get their tickets religiously and a lot of them said, ‘Oh if I win, I’m gonna get you a new truck,’ so where’s my truck I’ll be waiting.”

The win is the second largest Powerball win ever in US history. The largest jackpot was $2.85 billion and was won in November 2022.