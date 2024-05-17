The Project

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Reaches $150 Million

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $150 million after no entries scored the division one prize in its $100 million draw.

The draw on Thursday did not result in a big winner, prompting the lottery's top prize to roll higher for the sixth consecutive week.

Next week's potential haul of $150 million is the third largest lottery prize in Australian history, behind a $200 million Powerball win shared between two people in February and a $160 million jackpot in 2022 which was carved up between three ticket holders.

Despite there being no Division One winner on Thursday, 10 lottery ticket holders each bagged the Division Two prize of $179,059.50.

If the Division One prize is not won next Thursday night, the jackpot increases again the following week.

With AAP.

