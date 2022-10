A mammoth, recording-breaking Powerball jackpot surged to $160 million, becoming Australia's largest-ever lottery prize.

Last night's draw saw no division one winners claim a share of the top prize, with the winning numbers drawn: 14, 33, 11, 25, 17, 24 and six and Powerball number 18.

There were 15 winners in division two, sharing a prize pool of more than $2 million.

The Lott has confirmed draw 1380 will take place next Thursday with a $160 million jackpot.