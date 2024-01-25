The Project

Powerball Jackpot Rises To Record-Breaking $200 Million For Next Thursday

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an unprecedented $200 million after no entries scored the division one prize in its $150 million draw.

The draw on Thursday did not result in a big winner, prompting the lottery's top prize to roll higher for the sixth consecutive week.

Next week's potential haul of $200 million is the largest lottery prize in Australian history, overtaking a $160 million Powerball jackpot in 2022 which was shared between three people.

Despite there being no division one winner on Thursday, 26 lottery ticket holders each bagged the division two prize of $110,213.60.

If the division one prize is not won next Thursday night, the jackpot increases again the following week.

