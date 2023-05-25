Power Bills To Surge By Nearly 25% For Thousands Of Australians As Energy Regulator Rises Prices

The default market offer, determined by the Australian Energy Regulator, fixes the maximum price retailers can charge customers in NSW, South Australia and southeast Queensland.

From July 1, residential customers will see price increases of 19.6 to 24.9 per cent, depending on their region.

Small business customers are facing rises of 14.7 per cent to 28.9 per cent.

About nine per cent of customers are charged the default market rate, which effectively acts as a safety net to ensure domestic users are not charged obscene amounts.

Most customers are on lower, discounted rates, but the default offer also serves as a benchmark for wider prices.

The regulator said high wholesale energy costs continued to drive up retail electricity prices.

Australian Energy Regulator chair Clare Savage said the agency considered the cost-of-living pressures faced by households and businesses, as well as the need for retailers to recover their costs.

"That's why it's important the (default offer) provides a safety net for those who might not have shopped around for a better power deal," she said.

"No one wants to see rising prices and we recognise this is a difficult time, that's why it's important for consumers to shop around for a better deal."

The budget estimated retail electricity prices would increase by 10 per cent in 2023/24.

Ms Savage told ABC Radio energy prices would have surged by 35 to 50 per cent if the government had not intervened in the market.

She said some households would be eligible for energy rebates co-funded by state and federal governments, although she was unable to advise how many on the default offer were in line for rebates.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen has lauded the government's market intervention and energy bill rebates, saying power bills are lower than they otherwise would have been.

"These are big increases, but as the regulator made clear, without the intervention of the Albanese government they would have been much bigger," he said.

Employment Minister Tony Burke said the government couldn't control international prices and global impacts.

"But where you can act to put constraints on prices, the government is," he said.

However, opposition energy spokesman Ted O'Brian said Labor failed to bring more supply into the system and targeted the budget for leaving middle Australia behind.

He said the government couldn't claim the lower-than-forecast increase as a win after Labor came to power promising cheaper electricity bills.

"When the government says it could have been worse, it's the government comparing its set of dumb policies now to its really dumb policies only a few months ago," Mr O'Brian said.

NSW customers on the default offer can expect to see prices rise by $440 to $594 annually, depending on their region, while relevant households in southeast Queensland could end up paying an extra $402.

In South Australia, residential customers can expect prices to increase by about $512.

The price changes come into effect on July 1.