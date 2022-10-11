The Project

Power Bills Expected To Surge By 35% In 2023, According To Alinta Energy Boss

Energy bosses have warned that cost of living pressures are set to increase even further, with power bills forecast to go up by 35%. 

"Next year, using the current market prices, tariffs are going up a minimum 35 per cent," Alinta Energy chief executive Jeff Dimery told The Australian Financial Review's Energy & Climate Summit.

The price rise is because of tight supply issues due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has put pressure on wholesale prices and the international commodity markets.

Some early closures of coal-fired power plants have also meant a rocky transition to renewable energy.

Under the predicted rise, a quarterly power bill in South Australia would be $514, in New South Wales $480, and for Victorian consumers $430.

The forecast by Alinta Energy was not shared by the bosses of Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia.

