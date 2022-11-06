The Project

Potty Training Ends Badly For One Toddler As She Gets Toilet Seat Stuck On Her Head

An evening of potty training ended badly for one toddler after she got her head stuck in a toilet seat.

Kay Stewart, 37, had been trying to potty train her two-year-old daughter Harper at their home in Wallsend, UK.

But after the toddler decided to try and wear the seat around her neck, she got into difficulty, screaming at her Mum, 'Mammy, I'm stuck."

Ms Stewart's efforts to get the seat off were unsuccessful and she had to call the firefighters to help, who arrived within minutes.

The crew used small tools to remove the potty and get Harper amused with the blue lights on their fire truck.

Ms Stewart said: "They were so calming and kept the other kids busy while helping Harper.

"Harper gave the firefighter a big hug once he was done.

"They even put their light on and gave them a big wave before heading off.

"I was so grateful for their help that evening.

