Potentially Game-Changing Male Contraceptive Pill Prototype Found To Paralyse Sperm Within An Hour Of Taking, Wearing Off In Less Than A Day

American scientists have found that a new male contraceptive pill stops sperm swimming within an hour of administering, during an experimental study on mice.

The study published in Nature Communications found that “acutely acting soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC) inhibitors” temporarily rendered male mice infertile.

“Our inhibitor works within 30 minutes to an hour,” Dr Melanie Balbach states.

“Every other experimental hormonal or non-hormonal male contraceptive takes weeks to bring sperm count down or render them unable to fertilise eggs.”

After three hours, they reported that sperm regained motility, and within 24 hours, nearly all sperm recovered normal activity.

This “proof-of-concept” could potentially be game-changing for the contraception industry.

The study references that “existing family planning options are inadequate” for men, as there are only two options, condoms or a vasectomy.

The prototype has not yet been tested in humans and still remains years away from possibly becoming available for human consumption.

“The team is already working on making sAC inhibitors better suited for use in humans,” Dr Lonny Levin of Weill Cornell Medicine said.

