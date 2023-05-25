The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Posting To Instagram Might Be The Thing Keeping You From A Good Night's Sleep

Posting To Instagram Might Be The Thing Keeping You From A Good Night's Sleep

A study has shown that posting to social media right before bed can delay sleep by up to three hours.

This is in part due to not putting your phone on silent or allowing the notifications to ring in and keep you from hitting Slumberville. The screen lit up. That could be important. That could be more than just a like; that could be a comment too.

And that’s the other problem with posting so close to bedtime; remaining engaged.

Checking the views and replies and likes, or the anticipation of them. Or getting none at all and laying awake wondering why nobody likes that photo of you at the bowling alley where it looks like you’re dribbling the ball like a basketball player, and you even had Steven pretend to guard you. These people don’t know good posts when they see them. Or maybe they don’t see them? Maybe I’m shadowbanned? I’ve heard people say that before. I better spend the next hour Googling it.

Then there’s blue light. “Blue light is one of the visible parts of the electromagnetic spectrum so it’s one of the colours we can see,” Romesh Angunawela, from Ophthalmic Consultants of London, told the Mirror. And this particular light is emitted by screens, and there’s a theory that exposure to this particular light can affect sleep patterns and circadian rhythms.

“It has shorter wavelengths than any other visible colour. It’s close to UV, which is even shorter, but not visible to us.”

“Electronic devices tend to emit more light in that spectrum than natural light does,” Angunawela said.

“There’s clear evidence blue light exposure can affect sleep patterns and circadian rhythms.”

However, Angunawela explains to Healthy magazine that the lasting effects of blue light are not completely understood yet. “These issues are theoretical because we think long-term exposure will be problematic, but at the moment, we don’t have enough long-term data.”

“But the day-to-day eye fatigue and headaches - that’s already happening. It doesn’t do any harm to protect yourself, so it’s worth taking the measures to do so.”

So what can be done? We know what to do. We all know we should leave our phones in another room at night. The question is, will we? (Answer is “no”)

Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected
NEXT STORY

Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected

Sextortion Is On The Rise Among Young People And Young Men Are The Most Affected

Sextortion is the act of eliciting sexual images, then using them for blackmail, and it's affecting more young people than ever before.
Reports Finds 50 Million People Are Trapped In Modern Slavery Around The World, Including 40,000 In Australia

Reports Finds 50 Million People Are Trapped In Modern Slavery Around The World, Including 40,000 In Australia

A new report has found millions of people are still trapped in modern slavery, including more than 40,000 people right here in Australia
Building In Central Sydney Engulfed In Flames As Emergency Crew Battle Collapsing Walls

Building In Central Sydney Engulfed In Flames As Emergency Crew Battle Collapsing Walls

A fire has engulfed a multi-storey building in central Sydney with the roof and walls collapsing as firefighters battled the blaze.
Landlord Charged With Lighting His House On Fire While Blasting "We Didn't Start The Fire"

Landlord Charged With Lighting His House On Fire While Blasting "We Didn't Start The Fire"

An American landlord has been charged with third-degree arson after lighting ablaze his own apartment while listening to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire".
‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Voted Top Children’s Book

‘Where The Wild Things Are’ Voted Top Children’s Book

How did ‘Far Out Brussel Sprout’ not get a look in?