Posting To Instagram Might Be The Thing Keeping You From A Good Night's Sleep

This is in part due to not putting your phone on silent or allowing the notifications to ring in and keep you from hitting Slumberville. The screen lit up. That could be important. That could be more than just a like; that could be a comment too.

And that’s the other problem with posting so close to bedtime; remaining engaged.

Checking the views and replies and likes, or the anticipation of them. Or getting none at all and laying awake wondering why nobody likes that photo of you at the bowling alley where it looks like you’re dribbling the ball like a basketball player, and you even had Steven pretend to guard you. These people don’t know good posts when they see them. Or maybe they don’t see them? Maybe I’m shadowbanned? I’ve heard people say that before. I better spend the next hour Googling it.

Then there’s blue light. “Blue light is one of the visible parts of the electromagnetic spectrum so it’s one of the colours we can see,” Romesh Angunawela, from Ophthalmic Consultants of London, told the Mirror. And this particular light is emitted by screens, and there’s a theory that exposure to this particular light can affect sleep patterns and circadian rhythms.

“It has shorter wavelengths than any other visible colour. It’s close to UV, which is even shorter, but not visible to us.”

“Electronic devices tend to emit more light in that spectrum than natural light does,” Angunawela said.

“There’s clear evidence blue light exposure can affect sleep patterns and circadian rhythms.”

However, Angunawela explains to Healthy magazine that the lasting effects of blue light are not completely understood yet. “These issues are theoretical because we think long-term exposure will be problematic, but at the moment, we don’t have enough long-term data.”

“But the day-to-day eye fatigue and headaches - that’s already happening. It doesn’t do any harm to protect yourself, so it’s worth taking the measures to do so.”

So what can be done? We know what to do. We all know we should leave our phones in another room at night. The question is, will we? (Answer is “no”)