Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson Receives Three-Game Suspension For Homophobic Slur

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has become the first AFL player suspended for using a homophobic slur after accepting a three-game ban.

The AFL deemed Finlayson used an "unprompted and highly offensive" remark against an unnamed Essendon player during the third quarter of the Power's 69-point win against the Bombers on Friday night.

As a result of his actions, Finlayson will not only miss three games, but also be required to attend a Pride In Sport training program, the cost of which he will have to bear himself.

In determining the sanction, the AFL took into account the 28-year-old apologising and owning up to his mistake the following day.

"Everyone, including Jeremy understands the word he used is both hurtful and totally unacceptable in any setting, ever," AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said.

"The AFL is very clear that homophobia has no place in our game, nor in society. 

"We want all people in LGBTQI+ communities to feel safe playing or attending our games and we know the incident that happened on the weekend does not assist this goal.

"Jeremy's sanction would have been higher if he didn't immediately understand and take ownership of his mistake both privately and publicly."

