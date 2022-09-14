The Project

Popular Wine Town Mudgee Crowned Australia's Top Tourist Town For Second Year Running

The NSW wine region of Mudgee has beaten out Bendigo and Mandurah to claim the title of Australia's top tourist town for 2022.

Known for its food and long history of winemaking, the NSW town of Mudgee has claimed the title of Australia's top tourism town for the second year in a row.   

   

The central western town is less than four hours' drive from Sydney, with the region awarded the crown at Australia's Top Tourism Awards 2022 held in Canberra on Tuesday.   

   

"We collaborate with over 350 local family-owned businesses, and the collaborative approach that we have is absolutely a standout," Mudgee Region Tourism acting chief executive Leianne Murphy told Traveller.   

   

"To achieve this for the second year running is absolutely a huge accolade and showcases the last three or four years of work," she said.   

   

Australian Tourism Industry Council (ATIC) chairman Evan Hall said Mudgee played a large role in leading a nationwide, regional recovery.   

   

"With passionate local operators who connect with visitors at a local, national and international level, Mudgee offers places of historic and cultural significance and an authentic country town experience," Hall said on Tuesday.   

   

The awards aim to celebrate outstanding regional destinations from all over the country and the diversity that they bring.   

   

"The awards form part of the new Quality Tourism Framework, which combines multiple tourism accreditation, business development and awards programs into a single, user-friendly online tool to develop tourism businesses of all sizes all over Australia to grow their market," said Hall.   

   

These small towns have been hit the hardest over the past two years, and Phillipa Harrison from Tourism Australia said these awards help recognise the work and commitment of these local communities.   

   

"Our tourism towns are the front line in delivering the high-quality visitor experiences that help to make Australia one of the most desirable destinations in the world," Harrison said.   

 

TOP TOURISM AWARDS 2022  

TOP TOURISM TOWN  

GOLD: Mudgee, NSW  

SILVER: Bendigo, Victoria  

BRONZE: Mandurah, Western Australia  

  

SMALL TOURISM TOWN  

GOLD: Exmouth, Western Australia  

SILVER: Sheffield, Tasmania  

BRONZE: Port Fairy, Victoria  

  

TINY TOURISM TOWN  

GOLD: Strahan, Tasmania  

SILVER: Winton, Queensland  

BRONZE: Mount Macedon, Victoria 

