Popular University Student ‘Cheating’ Websites Blocked By Regulators

University students have been ‘caught’ using academic ‘cheating’ websites by TEQSA, the university regulating body in Australia.

The 40 websites see around 450,000 visits per month from Australia according to Education Minister, Jason Clare.

The websites are not just harmless hints and have been outlawed under Australia’s anti-commercial academic cheating laws.

The laws, introduced in 2020, made providing cheating services on a commercial level a criminal offence.

Those found in breach face two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $111,000.

The services include having academic papers white-labelled and written on behalf of students. Some services costing less than $100 per assignment, and target international students in Australia doing vocational courses at private colleges.

"Illegal cheating services threaten academic integrity and expose students to criminals who often attempt to blackmail students into paying large sums of money," Jason Clare said in a statement.

This is the first time the regulator has used new protocols to stop people from accessing the online cheating services.