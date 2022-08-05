The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Popular University Student ‘Cheating’ Websites Blocked By Regulators

Popular University Student ‘Cheating’ Websites Blocked By Regulators

Australia’s university regulator, TEQSA, has utilised new protocols to block access to frequently visited ‘cheating’ websites which garner around 450,000 visits per month across 40 websites.

University students have been ‘caught’ using academic ‘cheating’ websites by TEQSA, the university regulating body in Australia.

The 40 websites see around 450,000 visits per month from Australia according to Education Minister, Jason Clare.

The websites are not just harmless hints and have been outlawed under Australia’s anti-commercial academic cheating laws.

The laws, introduced in 2020, made providing cheating services on a commercial level a criminal offence.

Those found in breach face two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $111,000.

The services include having academic papers white-labelled and written on behalf of students. Some services costing less than $100 per assignment, and target international students in Australia doing vocational courses at private colleges.

"Illegal cheating services threaten academic integrity and expose students to criminals who often attempt to blackmail students into paying large sums of money," Jason Clare said in a statement.

This is the first time the regulator has used new protocols to stop people from accessing the online cheating services.

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope
NEXT STORY

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Advertisement

Related Articles

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Internet is fooled by a photo from the "James Webb Space Telescope" that was actually just a Chorizo
New Bag By Balenciaga Donned 'Trashion'

New Bag By Balenciaga Donned 'Trashion'

That’s right, a bag, that is meant to look like a black plastic garbage bag, but is in fact calfskin leather,.
A TikToker Discovers A Button That Exists In All Cars, Claims Will Help You Save $$$ On Fuel

A TikToker Discovers A Button That Exists In All Cars, Claims Will Help You Save $$$ On Fuel

Please note: This button is not for when you crash to undo the damage.
Study Warns Humans Shouldn’t Be Awake After Midnight

Study Warns Humans Shouldn’t Be Awake After Midnight

A new study has warned the human mind has evolved to function differently at night, but it can have adverse effects to your health.
LEGO Homes Cover Victorian Parliament To Raise Youth Homeless Awareness

LEGO Homes Cover Victorian Parliament To Raise Youth Homeless Awareness

Housing advocates gathered in Melbourne's CBD for Homelessness Week, calling on the government to take action.