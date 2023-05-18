The Project

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Smiths Chips have issued an urgent recall of some of its chips.

The Smith's Snackfood Company Pty Limited said the products had been recalled due to the "potential presence of foreign matter".

Customers are being told not to consume the Smith's chips products over fears of serious illness.

Customers are being urged to return the products and receive a refund.

Food Safety Standards Australia and New Zealand released a statement explaining that the products containing plastic pieces may cause illness or injury if consumed.

"The Smith's Snackfood Company Pty Limited is conducting a recall of Smith's cheese and onion 45g and 170g, and Smith's original six-pack, and Smith's original 19g included in the 20 pack Fun Mix," FSANZ said in a statement.

"The Smith's cheese and onion packs were available for sale in Woolworths, Coles and independent and convenience stores in NSW and Queensland.

"The Smith's original packs were available for sale in Woolworths, Coles, IGA, and independent and convenience stores in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia."

The affected products have the following best-before dates:

  • Smith's Cheese and Onion 45g and 170g: Best before September 17, 2023.
  • Smith's Original Six Pack, including the Smith's original 19g in the 10 pack Fun Mix: Best Before September 10, 2023.

For further information, contact The Smith's Snackfood Company Pty Limited on 1800 025 789.

